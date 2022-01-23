Temporary Warm Up

After slightly warming up and seeing winds calming down for Saturday, Sunday is set to be equally calm and even warmer. We’ll see daytime highs climbing into the 50s and even 60s for the warmest parts of the area, with mostly sunny skies. This trend will continue into Monday, but once Tuesday arrives, things start to change. A cold front will arrive, dropping highs back down into the low 40s, with an outside shot of some snow showers, then cold will stick around for the rest of the week.

