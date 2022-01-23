Palo Duro wins WTAMU Showcase, Carrillo scores nine goals in three games
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The two-day West Texas A&M Showcase ended with the Palo Duro Dons as the tournament champions. The Dons finished the showcase undefeated (3-0) taking down Dumas, Graham and Canyon. The Amarillo High Sandies finished second.
All Tournament Team
Ceu Thang, Tascosa
Jaime Martinez, Palo Duro
Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro
Braden Wilson, Amarillo High
Jack Wetzel, Amarillo High
Madden Montgomery, Lubbock Cooper
Alejandro Uribe, Perryton
Tony Sosa, Dumas
Fabian Garcia, Caprock
Diego Reyes, Canyon
Brock Parker, Randall
Jaron Noble, Graham
Golden Boot: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro. 9 goals in 3 games.
Golden Gloves: Jack Wetzel, Amarillo High. 3 shutouts, 240 minutes played.
