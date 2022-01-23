Palo Duro wins WTAMU Showcase, Carrillo scores nine goals in three games

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The two-day West Texas A&M Showcase ended with the Palo Duro Dons as the tournament champions. The Dons finished the showcase undefeated (3-0) taking down Dumas, Graham and Canyon. The Amarillo High Sandies finished second.

All Tournament Team

Ceu Thang, Tascosa

Jaime Martinez, Palo Duro

Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro

Braden Wilson, Amarillo High

Jack Wetzel, Amarillo High

Madden Montgomery, Lubbock Cooper

Alejandro Uribe, Perryton

Tony Sosa, Dumas

Fabian Garcia, Caprock

Diego Reyes, Canyon

Brock Parker, Randall

Jaron Noble, Graham

Golden Boot: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro. 9 goals in 3 games.

Golden Gloves: Jack Wetzel, Amarillo High. 3 shutouts, 240 minutes played.

