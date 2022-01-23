Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Palo Duro wins WTAMU Showcase, Carrillo scores nine goals in three games

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The two-day West Texas A&M Showcase ended with the Palo Duro Dons as the tournament champions. The Dons finished the showcase undefeated (3-0) taking down Dumas, Graham and Canyon. The Amarillo High Sandies finished second.

All Tournament Team

Ceu Thang, Tascosa

Jaime Martinez, Palo Duro

Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro

Braden Wilson, Amarillo High

Jack Wetzel, Amarillo High

Madden Montgomery, Lubbock Cooper

Alejandro Uribe, Perryton

Tony Sosa, Dumas

Fabian Garcia, Caprock

Diego Reyes, Canyon

Brock Parker, Randall

Jaron Noble, Graham

Golden Boot: Jaime Carrillo, Palo Duro. 9 goals in 3 games.

Golden Gloves: Jack Wetzel, Amarillo High. 3 shutouts, 240 minutes played.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
Good News
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how elderly woman ends up far from home, meeting a new friend
A middle school teacher in Texas was caught on video calling her students "utter morons."
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant
gigi amarillo level red
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 21 shows 775 new cases, 26.11% hospitalization
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant

Latest News

The West Texas A&M softball team from 2021 received their NCAA DII National Championship rings...
Lady Buffs ring in the New Year with NCAA DII softball National Championship rings
Canyon celebrates baseball NLI signing day for Camron White, Mason Alley and Diego Hernandez.
Canyon celebrates NLI signing day for three baseball players
High School basketball Friday night ended with the Canyon boys and girls sweeping the Pampa...
Canyon sweeps Pampa, Palo Duro boys remain undefeated in District 3-5A
The high school boys soccer West Texas A&M Showcase kicked off Friday at 9 a.m. and the Palo...
WTAMU Showcase Day 1: Palo Duro’s Jaime Carillo delivers hat trick in 6-1 win over Dumas