No. 8 West Texas A&M sweeps UT Permian Basin, Lady Buffs win with only eight suited up players

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men and women’s basketball teams swept UT Permian Basin on Saturday at the First United Bank Center. The No. 8 Buffs (10-8, 2-4) won 85-55 and the Lady Buffs defeated the Lady Falcons 61-44.

Stinnet native Dalin Williams became just the second Buff this season to register a double-double as the 6-foot-9 guard posted 10 points with a season-high 11 rebounds. Addison Wallace led the offense with a season-high 17 points.

”Our guys really played together as a team tonight. They were in the gaps,” said Tom Brown, West Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach. “They closed out. We gave up some three’s late, but otherwise we had them down in 30-40 points and when our defense plays like that we’re very tough to beat.”

The Lady Buffs took the court with only eight suited up players, but they still won to remain undefeated in Lone Star Conference play so far this season. Karley Motschenbacher’s defense and 18 point team high carried WT.

”Tough going into this knowing that you’re down a few kids, but these kids they don’t blink,” said Josh Prock, West Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach. “They’re extremely tough. This performance today doesn’t surprise me by them. They’re gutsy kids and tough kids, so that’s the usually the result you get.”

Up next, West Texas A&M men and women’s basketball are on the road. They both face Midwestern State first. The Buffs return to the First United Bank Center on Thursday, February 10 to battle Lubbock Christian.

