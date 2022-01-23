Mild Start, But Then The Week Turns Cold

Temperatures are slowly climbing this weekend with highs in the 50s across our area today. The warming will continue tomorrow, but then a cold front will result in a setback for much of the week. Highs on Monday will approach 60, but will be the warmest of the week. Colder air will drop temps a good 20 degrees by Tuesday with highs only near 40. A brief chance for some light snow arrives Wednesday.

