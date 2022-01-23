Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Mild Start, But Then The Week Turns Cold

News and weather on-demand(KFDA)
By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temperatures are slowly climbing this weekend with highs in the 50s across our area today. The warming will continue tomorrow, but then a cold front will result in a setback for much of the week. Highs on Monday will approach 60, but will be the warmest of the week. Colder air will drop temps a good 20 degrees by Tuesday with highs only near 40. A brief chance for some light snow arrives Wednesday.

