Lady Buffs ring in the New Year with NCAA DII softball National Championship rings

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M softball team from 2021 received their NCAA DII National Championship rings on Saturday during halftime of the men’s basketball game.

This past spring WT won their second title in program history by defeating Biola University in game three 4-1.

“It was so awesome. I mean we’ve worked so hard for this moment,” said McBroom. “We spent our whole lives dreaming of this moment. Just to be finally recognized for it we earned it. We did it and it was just such a special day.

The rings featured the WT logo in the middle in maroon surrounded by diamonds.

“They turned out great and well deserved,” said Mook. “Our kids worked super hard for it. Super proud for them and just really happy. A great day.”

