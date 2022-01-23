Viewers Choice Awards 2022
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass

DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Provided by Texas DPS

AUSTIN – It is with great sadness, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the death of DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas.

On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 7:30 p.m., Special Agent Salas was conducting tactical operations in Maverick County as part of a DPS Special Operations Group working jointly with the US Border Patrol BORTAC when he was involved in a tragic accident near Eagle Pass. Local EMS personnel transported him to Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center and later he was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio. Special Agent Salas passed away just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2022, with his family by his side.

Special Agent Anthony Salas, 37, joined the department in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol before promoting to a Special Agent in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division. Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team, and he served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the department.

