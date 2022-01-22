Viewers Choice Awards 2022
WTAMU Showcase Day 1: Palo Duro’s Jaime Carillo delivers hat trick in 6-1 win over Dumas

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The high school boys soccer West Texas A&M Showcase kicked off Friday at 9 a.m. and the Palo Duro Dons defeated Dumas 6-1. Junior Jaime Carillo led the Dons with three goals and two assists. Adrian Ruiz tallied two goals and Jaime Martinez scored the first goal in the 12th minute.

”We’ve done a lot of good passing and a lot of possession. This game we had a lot of possession,” said Carrillo. “I feel like this was the best game of possession we’ve had since all of the tournaments we’ve played and all of the games.”

The tournament continues on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Caprock and Graham kickoff at Field #1 and Randall and Perryton meet up on Field #2 at WTAMU. The tournament champion is based off a point system.

