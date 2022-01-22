Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

