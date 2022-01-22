‘We feel our violent crime in general is still way too high’: Amarillo police reflects on 2021 crime numbers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to initial 2021 statistics released by Amarillo Police Department, violent crimes are said to be down in Amarillo.

Amarillo police says while these statistics are preliminary, they are seeing hopeful trends, but are remaining what they call ‘casually optimistic’, as some areas are going to require more attention.

Data shows that over the last three years, both violent and property crimes have decreased.

In 2021, violent crime decreased more than 10 percent compared to 2020, with lower numbers of robberies and aggravated assaults being the biggest factors.

Property crimes also decreased eight percent.

Amarillo police says factors like technology has probably played a part in helping these crimes decrease.

“Doorbell cameras and things like that have helped discourage the use, as well as help us catch these when the homeowner provides us with that video, we can usually put that out within a day or two, we get a lead on who that is, you know, it’s kind of hard to commit those crimes without being seen,” said Martin Birkenfeld.

While these crimes decreased in 2021, homicides went up from 15 to 21.

“We feel our violent crime in general is still way too high for a city our size, we do look at cities sets of data, but we have to focus on what’s going on and Amarillo,” said Birkenfeld.

Over the next few years, Amarillo police will be launching a new project in the coming years to help address violent crimes.

They will be adding cutting-edge technology and adding a Real-Time Crime Center.

“To help officers get better information in real-time, so that they can know what kind of suspect we’re dealing with, what kind of car they’re driving, those things that will help them catch those folks faster and so people will have to know if you’re going to commit a gun crime in Amarillo, you’re going to get caught pretty quick,” said Birkenfeld.

Although numbers decreased in many areas, Amarillo police will not be slowing down their efforts.

“We’re committed to keeping Amarillo safe and so it’s good to see crime numbers go down, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to slow down, we’re going to keep going faster, making sure that we’re aggressively going after people specifically on violent crime, but every crime is important,” said Birkenfeld.

A criminal justice expert says another topic of concern when looking at statistics in public fear of crime.

“You know, one important factor to take into account is really public fear of crime, because sometimes hey, the statistics can be high or low, but if the public doesn’t feel safe, then that’s when we hear about it more,” said Dr. Johnny Nhan, professor and associate dean of graduate studies in TCU Criminal Justice.

Chief Birkenfeld says this is a very important topic for our area and one of their top priorities.

“We feel like we have two focuses to take care of one is addressing crime, taking action that makes our community safer and the other is communicating our actions, so that the community feels safer and we want people to feel safe in their homes because the reality is Amarillo is overall a safe place to live, but we still have work to do in some areas and we’re going to continue to do that,” said Birkenfeld.

