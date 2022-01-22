Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Tucumcari enters new streetscaping phase to revitalize main street district

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tucumcari’s Main Street Program is giving a new look to the area to encourage others to visit and invest in the city’s future.

Annie McCauley, a native of the city, says the downtown area was where her grandparents ran a store for 30 years decades ago.

“Every space there was a business in there no matter what you were needing,” said McCauley, owner of Blanco Creek Boutique.

Opening the boutique in her home almost two years ago, McCauley then moved downtown last fall as the city reignites interest in the area.

Now through a $600,000 grant from the state, the Tucumcari Main Street Program is working to complete the first phase of it’s great blocks project including McCauley’s store front.

“The street improvements have been really good,” said McCauley. “The sidewalk used to be really high so it was really a big step up and it was so high you could barely open your car door.”

The project began back in 2010 with improvements to the railroad depot.

The main street program has made it’s sidewalks ADA accessible, and added benches, bike racks, street lights, and landscaping to make the area appealing.

The expansion and improvements will now go from Center Street to Aber Street.

“We just look for that restoration and investment in our downtown to continue as we continue these projects,” said Connie Loveland. Executive Director of Tucumcari Main Street.

Also recognized as the historic business district, developments in this area are bringing people to invest in vacant buildings to serve the community.

Soon to open the first coffee shop in Tucumcari, shop owner Michael Carlson says multiple factors were made for him to settle in the area.

“This town is not only very very friendly and welcoming, but there is so much opportunity in this downtown area,” said Carlson.

For McCauley, the improvements are reminding her that what is old can be new again.

“Locals supported locals back then, you didn’t go out of town to buy things, and that’s something that I would like to see happen.” said McCauley.

The main street program will begin work improving the area in the spring.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

