A Small Warm-Up This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few very cold days, highs will warm a bit through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will run a little below average on Saturday, close to average on Sunday and just above average on Monday. Mornings will still be chilly. No precipitation in the forecast for the next several days and temperatures will go up and down next week with a few cold fronts.

