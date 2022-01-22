Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

A Small Warm-Up This Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a few very cold days, highs will warm a bit through the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will run a little below average on Saturday, close to average on Sunday and just above average on Monday. Mornings will still be chilly. No precipitation in the forecast for the next several days and temperatures will go up and down next week with a few cold fronts.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant
Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines...
River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases

Latest News

A Little Bit Warmer This Weekend
First Alert Weather
Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Weather Improvements
WEATHER
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Slight Warmup