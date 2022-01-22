Sister-Bear Foundation provides for mobility-impaired adults in Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Sister-Bear Foundation is built upon providing adaptive fitness and wellness resources for people in the Panhandle area with mobility impairment.

The foundation is one of the first groups in the Panhandle to provide a Lokomat machine, which is a robotic treadmill system that assists with basic walking functions.

Sister-Bear Foundation founder and board president, Julie Granger says, “We want to be that person that can help you to navigate where you need to go next to get the most out of your life, we just want to be a neurological hub for people who need informational and educational resources.”

The program wants to enable rehabilitation for those in need through a grant program.

“We’re wanting to help the individuals that are adults that have mobility impairments to be able to either access it or provide a grant or equipment to them,” says Granger.

Board members awarded Amarillo resident Grant Allen with a gift of $5,850 to be used towards rehabilitation expenses.

Allen was involved in an automobile accident in 2020 that resulted in a C7 spinal cord injury that caused paralysis from the chest down.

Since the accident, Allen has regained most functions in his left leg and some in his left side core and right leg thanks to excellent rehabilitative therapy at the Craig Hospital in Denver, CO.

Allen says, “I’m really glad that someone is helping this cause in the area, it’s definitely a need that hasn’t been met yet.”

Allen is thankful for the assistance Sister-Bear has provided him with.

“You’re dealing with insurance pretty much daily, trying to get things covered and not covered, as well as trying to do therapy daily, receiving the grant has been one of those things that really took a weight off my shoulders that now I don’t have to worry about,” says Allen.

Grant Allen is awarded a grant from the Sister-Bear Foundation. (Sister-Bear Foundation)

Grant Allen is one of the three recipients so far of the Sister-Bear grant fund, which is rooted in the Bible verse Hebrews 6:19 to empower hope.

“God wants nothing more than to give us a life that is a good life that is full of hope, and to have that promise you can do a lot of things and you can overcome a lot of adversity,” says Tracey Kilburn grant committee chair.

Grant Allen has learned through his situation that the fight for improvement is worth fighting for.

“There’s always going to be the bad days and the hard days but you have to keep going,” says Allen.

Granger believes that because of Allen’s attitude and work towards rehabilitation healing is in the future.

“I believe that Grant with his will and his fight and his determination will walk again unassisted, and I am so hopeful for that for him,” says Granger.

Sister-Bear Foundation wants to serve those in the region that have suffered from strokes, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, and other neurological injuries that affect mobility.

To apply for the grant program through the Sister-Bear Foundation, click here.

