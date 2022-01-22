Canyon sweeps Pampa, Palo Duro boys remain undefeated in District 3-5A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High School basketball Friday night ended with the Canyon boys and girls sweeping the Pampa Harvesters. Plus, the Palo Duro Dons handed Tascosa boys their first District 3-5A all while staying undefeated in district play themselves.

SCORES

BOYS

District 3-5A:

Tascosa 57, Palo Duro 70

Caprock 30, Amarillo High 65

Randall 37, Plainview 51

District 4-4A:

Canyon 61, Pampa 41

GIRLS

District 3-5A

Tascosa 57, Palo Duro 43

Caprock 46, Amarillo High 64

Randall 57, Plainview 61

District 4-4A

Canyon 74, Pampa 15

Up next, Palo Duro plays Amarillo High on Tuesday. Girls tipoff first at 6 p.m.

