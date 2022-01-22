Canyon sweeps Pampa, Palo Duro boys remain undefeated in District 3-5A
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - High School basketball Friday night ended with the Canyon boys and girls sweeping the Pampa Harvesters. Plus, the Palo Duro Dons handed Tascosa boys their first District 3-5A all while staying undefeated in district play themselves.
SCORES
BOYS
District 3-5A:
Tascosa 57, Palo Duro 70
Caprock 30, Amarillo High 65
Randall 37, Plainview 51
District 4-4A:
Canyon 61, Pampa 41
GIRLS
District 3-5A
Tascosa 57, Palo Duro 43
Caprock 46, Amarillo High 64
Randall 57, Plainview 61
District 4-4A
Canyon 74, Pampa 15
Up next, Palo Duro plays Amarillo High on Tuesday. Girls tipoff first at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.