Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon celebrates NLI signing day for three baseball players

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon High celebrated college baseball signing day for three Eagle seniors. Family and friends gathered at Colt 45 for Diego Hernandez, Camron White and Mason Alley.

Hernandez committed to Wayland Baptist University to play middle infielder.

”Just the experience, you know being around those type of people, good ball players and just building new friendships and new relationships,” said Hernandez.

Alley will pitch and play third base for the Luna Roughriders.

“Just getting to meet new people,” said Alley. “Just getting to play the game I love, really”

Right-handed pitcher White signed with Redlands Community College.

“Mostly looking forward to just getting out there and playing some more ball,” said White. “Just keep going.”

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant
Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines...
River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases

Latest News

High School basketball Friday night ended with the Canyon boys and girls sweeping the Pampa...
Canyon sweeps Pampa, Palo Duro boys remain undefeated in District 3-5A
The high school boys soccer West Texas A&M Showcase kicked off Friday at 9 a.m. and the Palo...
WTAMU Showcase Day 1: Palo Duro’s Jaime Carillo delivers hat trick in 6-1 win over Dumas
CRIME
VIDEO: Clovis police looking for suspect involved in shooting a 17-year-old girl
VIDEO: WTAMU Showcase Day 1: Palo Duro’s Jaime Carillo delivers hat trick in 6-1 win over Dumas