Canyon celebrates NLI signing day for three baseball players

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon High celebrated college baseball signing day for three Eagle seniors. Family and friends gathered at Colt 45 for Diego Hernandez, Camron White and Mason Alley.

Hernandez committed to Wayland Baptist University to play middle infielder.

”Just the experience, you know being around those type of people, good ball players and just building new friendships and new relationships,” said Hernandez.

Alley will pitch and play third base for the Luna Roughriders.

“Just getting to meet new people,” said Alley. “Just getting to play the game I love, really”

Right-handed pitcher White signed with Redlands Community College.

“Mostly looking forward to just getting out there and playing some more ball,” said White. “Just keep going.”

