Violent crimes like robbery and aggravated assault down in Amarillo, homicides up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - According to the City of Amarillo, violent crimes decreased in 2021.

The city says preliminary crime statistics for 2021 show violent crime in Amarillo decreased more than 10 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, with lower numbers of robberies and aggravated assaults being the biggest factors.

However, homicides increased in Amarillo from 15 to 21 in 2021. The city says the Amarillo Police Department solved 18 of the 21 homicides and investigations are ongoing in the remaining unsolved cases.

Property crimes also decreased in 2021 by eight percent.

According to data given by the City of Amarillo, there were 145 rapes in 2021, 188 robberies and 1,144 aggravated assaults. Those are down from 147 rapes in 2020, 239 robberies and 1,279 aggravated assaults.

Burglary, larceny theft and stolen vehicles are all down as well.

However, there there were 47 arson cases in 2021 compared to 32 in 2020.

Overall, violent crimes decreased from 9,081 total in 2020 to 8,301 in 2021.

“While the statistics are preliminary, we are seeing some hopeful trends, as well as some areas that are going to require more attention,” said APD Chief Martin Birkenfeld. “We are still focusing on reducing shootings and other violent crimes such as robbery. Our strategy for the coming year includes a new project to address violent crimes by adding some cutting-edge technology and a Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC).”

The RTCC aims to improve APD’s ability to respond effectively to crimes in progress by providing officers with up-to-the-minute information from various sources, including video surveillance and license plate readers.

In April 2021, Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of a Vigilant License Plate Recognition System.

“Overall, Amarillo is a very safe place to live, work and play,” said Chief Birkenfeld. “APD is committed to working hard to keep all our neighborhoods safe. We will do this by allocating our resources properly, leveraging technology, and most importantly by building strong partnerships with Amarillo residents.”

A comparison of the Part 1 index crimes in Amarillo for the past five years. (City of Amarillo)

