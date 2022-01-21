Slight Warmup

After starting Friday on a cold note with lows in the teens and wind chills in the single digits, we’ll warm up ever so slightly for the day. Sunny skies will persist for most of the region, with spotty clouds later, with daytime highs reaching into the 40s, with 50s in the warmest areas off to the west, and high 30s in the cooler areas, off to the east. Going into tonight, there is a small chance for some light snow in the far northwestern corners of the area, but nothing compared to our most recent event. Temperatures will continue to warm as we go into the weekend!

