Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood drops lawsuit over Lubbock abortion ban

planned parenthood lubbock
planned parenthood lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal against the City of Lubbock’s abortion ban. The Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance will now remain in effect ending the battle against the city’s law.

The ordinance was approved by Lubbock voters on May 1, 2021, becoming the largest sanctuary city in Texas. More than 63% of voters supported the proposition. Following voter approval, Planned Parenthood filed litigation in federal court on behalf of its patients, physicians, and staff in Lubbock to oppose the controversial, new abortion ban.

PREVIOUS STORY: Texas fetal heartbeat bill ‘in harmony’ with Lubbock’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance

The outlaw of abortion services in Lubbock went into effect on June 1, 2021. The back-and-forth continued on the legality of the ordinance for months nationwide. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court requested to send the fight over the ban to trial, sending it back to the 5th Court of Appeals. This decision means the ban will stay in place as the legal process continues.

“While we have determined not to move forward with this appeal, this is not the end of our fight in Lubbock, and we continue to consider all legal options to challenge this unconstitutional local ban. Planned Parenthood remains committed to access in Lubbock and beyond,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas President and CEO, Ken Lambrecht, said in a statement provided to KCBD.

“As a trusted community resource, our Lubbock Health Center is open and actively serving patients in need of expert, affordable healthcare, including cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and other essential services. We know people in Lubbock and throughout Texas face insurmountable barriers to accessing abortion due to S.B. 8, the state’s near-total abortion ban, which has been in effect for nearly five months now. But it is clear we cannot depend on the courts to protect our constitutional rights, as our challenge to S.B. 8 continues to languish with no end in sight and abortion access hangs by a thread across the country.”

READ MORE: Supreme Court again declines to intervene in challenge to Texas abortion law

Lubbock Sen. Charles Perry said in a statement “I congratulate the City and the people of Lubbock on this historic victory—and for becoming the first jurisdiction in the United States to successfully defend an abortion ban in court since Roe v. Wade. This is an answer to so many of our prayers.”

“With the Texas Heartbeat Act taking effect last September, and with Lubbock having outlawed abortion within city limits, the state of Texas is leading the way on protecting the unborn despite the continued existence of Roe v. Wade. Texas and Lubbock have shown how states and cities can ban or restrict abortion while immunizing their laws from pre-enforcement judicial review. I encourage other cities in Texas and throughout the United States to adopt similar ordinances.”

Lubbock Rep. Dustin Burrows tweeted “Pro-Life Victory!” in response to the organization dropping the suit.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant
Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines...
River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

Latest News

FirstBank Southwest has announce its second Loan and Deposit Production Office, that is located...
FirstBank Southwest opens second loan and deposit office in San Antonio Market
The pre-application enrollment process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist lottery...
Housing Choice Voucher Program enrollment opens this Monday
gigi amarillo level red
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 21 shows 775 new cases, 26.11% hospitalization
Crews are working to repair a water main break at Southwest 16th Avenue and Washington Street.
Crews working to repair water main break at Southwest 16th and Washington