Planned Parenthood drops lawsuit over Lubbock abortion ban

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, Planned Parenthood dropped its appeal against the City of Lubbock’s abortion ban. The Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance will now remain in effect ending the battle against the city’s law.

The ordinance was approved by Lubbock voters on May 1, 2021, becoming the largest sanctuary city in Texas. More than 63% of voters supported the proposition. Following voter approval, Planned Parenthood filed litigation in federal court on behalf of its patients, physicians, and staff in Lubbock to oppose the controversial, new abortion ban.

The outlaw of abortion services in Lubbock went into effect on June 1, 2021. The back-and-forth continued on the legality of the ordinance for months nationwide. On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court requested to send the fight over the ban to trial, sending it back to the 5th Court of Appeals. This decision means the ban will stay in place as the legal process continues.

“While we have determined not to move forward with this appeal, this is not the end of our fight in Lubbock, and we continue to consider all legal options to challenge this unconstitutional local ban. Planned Parenthood remains committed to access in Lubbock and beyond,” Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas President and CEO, Ken Lambrecht, said in a statement provided to KCBD.

“As a trusted community resource, our Lubbock Health Center is open and actively serving patients in need of expert, affordable healthcare, including cancer screenings, birth control, STI testing and treatment, and other essential services. We know people in Lubbock and throughout Texas face insurmountable barriers to accessing abortion due to S.B. 8, the state’s near-total abortion ban, which has been in effect for nearly five months now. But it is clear we cannot depend on the courts to protect our constitutional rights, as our challenge to S.B. 8 continues to languish with no end in sight and abortion access hangs by a thread across the country.”

Lubbock Sen. Charles Perry said in a statement “I congratulate the City and the people of Lubbock on this historic victory—and for becoming the first jurisdiction in the United States to successfully defend an abortion ban in court since Roe v. Wade. This is an answer to so many of our prayers.”

“With the Texas Heartbeat Act taking effect last September, and with Lubbock having outlawed abortion within city limits, the state of Texas is leading the way on protecting the unborn despite the continued existence of Roe v. Wade. Texas and Lubbock have shown how states and cities can ban or restrict abortion while immunizing their laws from pre-enforcement judicial review. I encourage other cities in Texas and throughout the United States to adopt similar ordinances.”

Lubbock Rep. Dustin Burrows tweeted “Pro-Life Victory!” in response to the organization dropping the suit.

In a major and historic victory for the right to life, Planned Parenthood is dropping its lawsuit over the city of Lubbock’s abortion ban, ensuring that the ordinance will remain in effect! #txlege #prolife #sanctuarycityfortheunborn pic.twitter.com/SrGsx1GlTD — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) January 21, 2022

