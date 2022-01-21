Palace Coffee Company announces organizations for 2022 Kindness is the Cause

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palace Coffee Company announced the organizations for the 2022 Kindness is the Cause program.

This year, the company is donating proceeds from the cause latte to support the Refugee Language Project, 24 Hours in the Canyon, League of Women Voters and Family Support Services.

In 2021, the company supported the Leaders Readers Network, The Bridge, Texas Panhandle Centers and Meals on Wheels of Amarillo. Through the Kindness is the Cause program, the community raised over $12,000 collectively for the organizations.

To support these causes, you can visit any Palace location.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.