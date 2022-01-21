Housing Choice Voucher Program enrollment opens this Monday

Viewers Choice Awards 2022
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pre-application enrollment process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist lottery will begin this next Monday.

The HCVP which was previously known as Section 8, provides rental assistance to low-income families.

All applicants have an equal chance to be selected, enrollment starts Monday Jan. 24, at 9:00 a.m. and ends on February 7, at 5:00 p.m.

HCVP will be accepted online only by clicking here.

Households that make the final waitlist will also be notified of status.

Waitlist lottery results are final and not subject to appeal. Households not selected may reapply when the waitlist pre-application period reopens.

