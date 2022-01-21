GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shares how elderly woman ends up far from home, meeting a new friend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When a family member or loved one runs into difficulty or unexpected danger, one hopes that others will rally to lend assistance.

That is exactly what happened recently as an elderly woman ended up far from home, but into the hands of a new friend.

“It started with a family member who’s got some memory issues that became disoriented left a couple of weeks ago,” said Brenda Blakely, Touched By Assistance Given To A Family Member.

Unable to contact or locate her grew quickly concerning.

“Her son arrived home and she wasn’t there. And that’s unusual because she’s doesn’t drive at night. It was around seven in the evening and he called her and she said ‘She was somewhere else’. I don’t think she wanted me to admit she was lost,” said Brenda.

Fortunately, after a short time contact was made as she showed up at a convenience store. As it turns out, the lady ended up at an Allsups store. Although, it wasn’t an Allsups near here. It was in Petersburg, Texas. More than an hour away and closer to Lubbock.

“I don’t know if you know where Petersburg is. It’s not on the way to anywhere,” said Brenda.

In Petersburg, Heather Willis noticed the situation. When she walked in the store.

“When she got inside, she was very emotional. She was teary eyed, she was shaking,” said Heather.

Heather and her children responded immediately.

“At that point, my daughter and I continued to talk with her and my little boy and also when you ever turn around at the back of the store, we sat down and we just let her talk. Thankfully, by the grace of God, there was a lady in the Allsups that worked there and recognize a need and got her to stay there in the Allsups. Kept her there for the two hours until her son could come and pick her up,” said Brenda.

After a safe reunion with her son, there was now the issue of getting the wayward car 100 miles back to Amarillo.

“He was explaining to me that he would get someone we’re trying to get someone to come and get the vehicle the next day. And without hesitation, I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, I don’t work until 10 o’clock tomorrow night. I will take my son to school and I will drive your mom’s car home,” said Brenda.

The lady at the Allsups out of the goodness of her heart she took time out of her day she had to work that day, but she had a friend follow her to Amarillo and drove the vehicle back to Amarillo.

“I said I honestly feel like this was a god thing in the middle of absolutely nowhere and she ended up at my store while I was working and I understood the situation I recognized it and all I wanted to do was help,” said Brenda.

“To me it was amazing story of God’s provision and and people being kind enough to realize a need and an act on it,” said Brenda.

You know when someone goes the extra mile, or in this case, the extra 117 miles to help someone they just met. It’s just good news.

