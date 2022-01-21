FirstBank Southwest opens second loan and deposit office in San Antonio Market

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - FirstBank Southwest has announce its second Loan and Deposit Production Office, that is located at The Uptown Square Building in San Antonio.

Andy Marshall, CEO and President of FirstBank Southwest, commented, “We are excited about this opportunity for FirstBank Southwest. This allows us to gain entry into a new and growing market.”

Eric Teague will be the Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender for the new San Antonio marketplace.

Teague is responsible for acquiring new commercial customers and developing opportunities to build relationships and grow the market.

“Eric has a breadth of regional insight and banking experience in the market,” said Will Miller, Chief Lending Officer. “He will be a key contributor in helping us to grow our presence in the region, and we are glad to have him as part of the FirstBank Southwest team.”

