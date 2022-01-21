Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Federal employees to get $15 minimum wage

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being...
The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million federal employees.(Source: KFVS)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal workers who earn minimum wage will be getting a pay boost.

The Office of Personnel Management announced Friday that a $15 minimum wage is being implemented for federal civilian employees, impacting 67,000 out of 2.2 million workers nationwide.

Most workers who will get a raise work at the Department of Defense.

The changes are expected to be implemented by the end of the month.

“Fight for $15″ has been a rallying cry for those in favor of a higher minimum wage for years, but pushes to raise it by Democrats and organized labor have been unsuccessful.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but it is higher in several states.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant
Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines...
River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases
A social media challenge involving a super hot tortilla chip sold online lands high school...
‘One chip’ social media challenge puts 3 teens in hospital

Latest News

FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate to be sentenced in campaign donation case
A stage in place for the March for Life rally is reflected on a wet camera stand on the...
Nation’s largest abortion protest could be last under Roe
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
LIVE: Biden speaks to mayors’ gathers amid plans to communicate more in second year in office
Hospitalizations are up in many places from COVID-19 cases.
Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems