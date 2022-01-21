Family Support Services starts renovations on new building after structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -On January 19, 2020, an accidental fire broke out at the main offices of the Family Support Services (FSS) and the Veterans Resources Center.

No one was harmed in the fire, but all the remains and contents in the building were unrecoverable.

Paperwork and documents were lost, but the hope and determination of the staff at FSS was not lost.

Since then, FSS has met at various locations across the city aiming to meet the needs of their clients.

A building located at 2209 SW 7th Ave, was purchased in 2020, and now renovations and construction are underway for the non-profit.

FSS was able to apply for a grant program which covers all the building costs and construction.

CEO for Family Support Services, Jim Womack says, “The cost of the renovations is actually going to be paid for through the savings of the program, it will be a state-of-the-art facility.”

Even two years after the fire FSS views this situation as a blessing in disguise.

“There are many blessings in disguise that came from that tragedy two years ago community support is one of those,” says Womack.

Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness Kathy Tortoreo says, “The amount of support and offers of assistance that we received from the community partners was just unparallel, the people that stepped in to help us are phenomenal.”

“The blessings have come in knowing that other agencies have our back and are willing to help us out by giving us breaks on prices and recognizing us in ways that we hadn’t noticed before, that has strengthened our partnerships, and really shows how much people care about each other in this area,” says Tortoreo.

Veterans Support Services is being housed directly down the street of the new building, making it convenient for clients.

“That will allow even more room at our new building to expand services over there,” says Womack.

Tortoreo believes that this new building will provide the staff with a more effective work environment.

“Now our different departments are going to have better space, more conducive to efficient work, it’s very exciting,” says Tortoreo.

The new building was once a medical tower in the 1960′s, and major renovations are in the works to transform this space for healing and hope by November of 2022.

“I think it reminds the community that we’re working very hard for them, whether it’s a person who needs counseling or another agency that wants to have a space to do a meeting in, those are the kinds of things that we provide for this community,” says Tortoreo.

This building will be designed to office all services FSS offers for the community.

“With a bigger and better facility, we will be able to provide more programs on site, such as survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex-trafficking that we couldn’t in the past because we didn’t have the space,” says Womack.

For information on all services offered by Family Support Services click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.