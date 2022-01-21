Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Weather Improvements

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The brisk conditions in our area today will be replaced by calmer weather tomorrow. Frigid temperatures return tonight, however, as lows dip to 20 or even a little below by morning. Once we move past the cold morning, however, sunshine, less wind, and highs in the upper 40s can be expected Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.

