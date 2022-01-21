Doppler Dave Tracks Weekend Weather Improvements

The brisk conditions in our area today will be replaced by calmer weather tomorrow. Frigid temperatures return tonight, however, as lows dip to 20 or even a little below by morning. Once we move past the cold morning, however, sunshine, less wind, and highs in the upper 40s can be expected Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer with afternoon temperatures in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.