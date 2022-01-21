Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Crews working to repair water main break at Southwest 16th and Washington

Crews are working to repair a water main break at Southwest 16th Avenue and Washington Street.
Crews are working to repair a water main break at Southwest 16th Avenue and Washington Street.(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to repair a water main break at Southwest 16th Avenue and Washington Street.

The two southbound lanes will be closed for the repairs.

Traffic will remain open on Washington Street with one lane in each direction.

Repairs are estimated to be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Customers are without water service in the area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

