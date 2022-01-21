Crews working to repair water main break at Southwest 16th and Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are working to repair a water main break at Southwest 16th Avenue and Washington Street.

The two southbound lanes will be closed for the repairs.

Traffic will remain open on Washington Street with one lane in each direction.

Repairs are estimated to be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Customers are without water service in the area.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.