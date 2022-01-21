Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Cool Behind The Snow

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Between a half and inch and an inch of snow across the Panhandle, some spots closer to two inches across the north. The snow has moved on and cold air remains in its wake. High will be below average the next couple of days, in the mid 40s. No precipitation through the weekend and there is another batch of cold air, and a small snow chance coming the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
Forgery Suspect
Amarillo police identify forgery suspect
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Cool Air After The Snow
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Another Bitterly Cold Night
WEATHER
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Wintry Thursday