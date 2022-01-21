Cool Behind The Snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Between a half and inch and an inch of snow across the Panhandle, some spots closer to two inches across the north. The snow has moved on and cold air remains in its wake. High will be below average the next couple of days, in the mid 40s. No precipitation through the weekend and there is another batch of cold air, and a small snow chance coming the middle of next week.

