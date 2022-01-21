Clovis police looking for suspect involved in shooting a 17-year-old girl

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis police are looking for a 36-year-old suspect involved in shooting a 17-year-old girl on Sunday.

On Sunday, January 16, at around 6:35 p.m., Clovis police received a call of a shooting victim near Mora Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old girl lying on the couch inside the home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Clovis Fire Department also responded to this address and provided emergency medical aid to the shooting victim.

The victim of this shooting was transported to hospital.

The victim in this case has since been released from the hospital.

A Detective with the Clovis Police Special Operations Unit was called to the scene on Mora and began an investigation.

During the course of this investigation, a suspect was identified and a warrant was issued in connection to the shooting.

The Clovis Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 36-year-old Sergio Alberto Barrera in connection to this shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.