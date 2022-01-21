Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Clovis police looking for suspect involved in shooting a 17-year-old girl

Sergio Berrera
Sergio Berrera(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis police are looking for a 36-year-old suspect involved in shooting a 17-year-old girl on Sunday.

On Sunday, January 16, at around 6:35 p.m., Clovis police received a call of a shooting victim near Mora Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old girl lying on the couch inside the home with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Clovis Fire Department also responded to this address and provided emergency medical aid to the shooting victim.

The victim of this shooting was transported to hospital.

The victim in this case has since been released from the hospital.

A Detective with the Clovis Police Special Operations Unit was called to the scene on Mora and began an investigation.

During the course of this investigation, a suspect was identified and a warrant was issued in connection to the shooting.

The Clovis Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 36-year-old Sergio Alberto Barrera in connection to this shooting.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
FILE - This photo shows Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
FBI: Brian Laundrie confessed to Gabby Petito’s murder in notebook
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant
Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines...
River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases

Latest News

YES
VIDEO: Tucumcari enters new streetscaping phase to revitalize main street district
Sister-Bear Foundation provides for mobility-impaired adults in the Panhandle
Sister-Bear Foundation provides for mobility-impaired adults in Panhandle
KFDA News at Six
Tucumcari enters new streetscaping phase to revitalize main street district
FirstBank Southwest has announce its second Loan and Deposit Production Office, that is located...
FirstBank Southwest opens second loan and deposit office in San Antonio Market