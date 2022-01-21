Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo pediatricians give advice to those who avoid getting vaccinated due to needlephobia

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Latest data from the Mayo Clinic shows that only 28.4 percent of children ages 5 to 11 have had at least one shot for the COVID-19 vaccine.

For children ages 12 to 17 its 65.3 percent.

Fear of a needle is a reason for some who are not getting vaccinated.

“I get real nervous, and I know it’s going to help me, but I’m like no I don’t want the shot,” said a teenager we spoke with.

The teenager says when she has to take a shot she has to close her eyes to alleviate the pain, and she’s not alone in this experience.

“I don’t know, I just don’t like them. I just don’t like needles,” said the teenager.

More research from the U.S. National Library of Medicine shows about 50 percent of children exhibit needle fear.

CDC studies show nearly a quarter of adults share a strong fear as well, and one in 10 may be delaying getting vaccinated due to this personal dilemma.

“You can see things like evasive angle responses where their heart rate goes down, their blood pressure goes down, they can pass out.” said Anders Leverton, pediatrician and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “Some kids even I had one not too long ago, 11 years old, was very combative.”

Leverton says classical conditioning is the main reason children dislike needles and shots since it’s one of the first painful experiences people have as infants.

To ease the anxiety and fear some may have with getting vaccinated, Leverton says it’s important to give people choices.

“For example, you can ask the kid we can count down 1, 2, and on 3, we go,” said Leverton. “Give them the option to watch, some kids like to watch you give it, and some kids don’t want to see it, and that’s okay.”

Other examples parents can use is distracting the children with toys or games.

Parents can also speak positively to the children to put them at ease.

The one thing Leverton doesn’t recommend is to hold children down since it will make the experience worse.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Forgery Suspect
Amarillo police identify forgery suspect
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

lets
VIDEO: Let's Talk Taxes
Officials said Pampa ISD will be closed until Monday due to the safety of staff and students...
Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to COVID-19
Former RDAG CFO Shane Smith told the court he still loves Bart Reagor and he is like a brother...
Former Reagor-Dykes CFO sentenced to 7 years in prison
An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant