Wintry Thursday

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Snow showers will continue to work their way through the region as we go throughout the early morning hours of your Thursday. Accumulations are in the 0-1″ range as of right now, however surfaces could still be slippery. Temperatures wise, expect today to be very cold, even after snow ends in the mid-morning hours and the sun comes out, we’re not expecting temperatures to reach above freezing for most of the area, and even with calmer winds, wind chills are likely to be in the teens and single digits. Winds will shift out of the south late Thursday, which will lead to a warming trend as we head into the weekend.

