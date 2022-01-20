Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Texas woman, daughter lived in apartment with decomposing body for weeks, police say

Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her...
Susan Que Smith was arrested Jan. 18 after officers reportedly found a decomposing body in her apartment.(Wichita County Jail via KAUZ)
By Emily Van de Riet and KAUZ Digital Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas woman was arrested after police say they found human remains in her apartment that had been decomposing for weeks.

Officers with the Electra Police Department said that they were sent to an apartment on Dec. 1 for a report of flies and a foul odor coming from a unit’s open window. After receiving no response after knocking on the door, officers entered the apartment and found a decomposing body in the hallway, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KAUZ.

Police said Susan Que Smith then arrived back at her apartment with her young daughter and told officers that the dead body was her daughter’s father, Michael Albert Wiest.

Smith told police she had been living with Wiest’s decomposing body for three to four weeks without reporting his death because she didn’t want to be evicted; Wiest was not supposed to be at the apartment.

Police did not provide a cause of death for Wiest.

Officers also said the apartment was “unlivable.” In addition to the dead body, there were several open buckets of human waste that were being used as toilets due to not having running water. Officers said there was also rotting food and trash littering the apartment.

Smith was arrested and jailed on charges of child endangerment and tampering with evidence on Jan. 18. Her bond has been set at $7,500.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide
Forgery Suspect
Amarillo police identify forgery suspect
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
The mother of a teenager who was shot in Clovis over the weekend says she was shot by a man who...
Mother: Clovis teen was shot by man she knew
Thomas Michael Dixon (Jan. 2022)
Former Amarillo doctor to stay in prison after court affirms murder-for-hire conviction

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is shown on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get Trump documents
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the expansion of the...
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center welcomes first class to BSN program
FILE - In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks as he is...
Otto Warmbier’s parents to get $240K seized from North Korea
FILE - The statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, was removed in...
US Supreme Court asked to hear Confederate statue case