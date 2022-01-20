Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center welcomes first class to BSN program

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) welcomed and celebrated the first class of students to the traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

In October of 2021, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board approved the expansion and today the TTUSC officially welcomed program.

Lorie Rice-Spearman, Ph.D, President for the TTUHSC, says, “This is another opportunity for students to have another option to pursue a nursing degree in Amarillo and the surrounding areas.”

This nursing program will help to meet the demand of nurses in the Panhandle area as well as to expand its services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies, Texas is projected to face nursing shortages from 2022 to 2030.

Nursing student, Megan Wooddell, says, “With COVID-19 there’s always a shortage of health care workers and I think it’s a really big step that they were willing to take to trust us and trust the program.”

President Lorie Rice-Spearman believes that this initiative will positively impact our area.

“It really will allow us to continue to meet our vision of transforming health care through innovation and collaboration,” says Lorie Rice-Spearman.

This week 20 students started the program and a new class of 20 students will begin the program every four months.

The goal is to have as many as 60 new nursing students on the Amarillo campus by the end of the year.

Nursing student, Raynie Spaniel feels confirmation that attending the TTUHSC is where she is supposed to be.

“The warm welcome that we’ve gotten from the community has really instilled that fact in our minds that this is where we’re supposed to be and where we’re supposed to go to school,” says Spaniel.

Now TTUHSC offers the traditional BSN program in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Mansfield, and Odessa.

Lorie Rice-Spearman believes, “This really does give another option for Amarillo and the area to continue to grow and provide nurses, it will have a tremendous positive impact for the community.”

The TTUHSC School of Nursing is nationally accredited and has a highly regarded reputation for nursing excellence according to the Nursing Schools Almanac.

For additional information on the School of Nursing click here.

