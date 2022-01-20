River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines of staff and students.
Spokesman King Hill said the district will move high school staff and faculty to other district campuses to assist with vacancies if necessary.
The district hopes to reopen the high school Monday.
