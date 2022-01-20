River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines of staff and students.

Spokesman King Hill said the district will move high school staff and faculty to other district campuses to assist with vacancies if necessary.

The district hopes to reopen the high school Monday.

Parents and Guardians, Due to the high absence rate of district staff caused by COVID and other illnesses, River Road... Posted by River Road High School on Thursday, January 20, 2022

