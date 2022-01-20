Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.
Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Andrew Marcos Rodriguez.
He is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
