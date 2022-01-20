Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Officials identified the man as 22-year-old Andrew Marcos Rodriguez.

He is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Andrew Rodriguez - 1/20/22 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 20, 2022

