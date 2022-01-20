Viewers Choice Awards 2022
A Quick Blast Of Winter

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak, fast-moving storm will drop some light snow across portions of the Panhandle early Thursday morning. Highest snow chance, and accumulation, up one inch, is across the northwestern quarter of the region. Travel impact will be low but some slick spots are likely. Snow chances go down through the morning and midday hours but the cold remains with highs only in the mid-30s and southeast winds by afternoon only about 5-10 mile per hour.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

