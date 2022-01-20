Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to COVID-19
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to the safety of staff and students from COVID-19.
“At this time, we believe it is the best decision for us to close our campuses to all staff and students Friday, January 21, 2022, to allow us to implement some of our air filtration and sanitation protocols for Covid-19,” said the Pampa ISD official release.
At this time, student will be returning to school on Tuesday January 25.
