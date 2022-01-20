Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to COVID-19

Officials said Pampa ISD will be closed until Monday due to the safety of staff and students...
Officials said Pampa ISD will be closed until Monday due to the safety of staff and students from COVID-19. (Source: Pampa ISD)(Pampa ISD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said Pampa ISD will be closed through Monday due to the safety of staff and students from COVID-19.

“At this time, we believe it is the best decision for us to close our campuses to all staff and students Friday, January 21, 2022, to allow us to implement some of our air filtration and sanitation protocols for Covid-19,” said the Pampa ISD official release.

At this time, student will be returning to school on Tuesday January 25.

Good afternoon Pampa ISD, The staff at Pampa ISD has worked tirelessly to provide transportation, clean and safe...

Posted by Pampa Independent School District on Thursday, January 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

