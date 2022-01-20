League of Woman Voters hosting voter registration this weekend

Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide for the November 3 General Election to numerous locations in Amarillo and Canyon.(WAFF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registrations for the Primary Election on March 1.

Here are the details for the upcoming Primary Election on March 1st:

  • Jan. 22, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., United Grocery Store, 45th & Bell.
  • Jan. 22, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., United Grocery Store - Market Street on Georgia at 26.
  • Jan. 29, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., United Grocery Store 1501 East Amarillo Blvd.
  • Jan. 29, Noon to 4:00 p.m., Amigo’s Store on I-40 near Grand.

“The last day to register to vote in this primary election is Jan. 31st, and that is coming up soon,” Jami Cowart, Voter Services Director said. “Early voting begins on Feb. 14th and ends on the 25th.”

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is February 18.

The Elections Administrators requires the list of the following:

  • A voter must fill out a new application to vote by mail every year.
  • The application form now requires the voter to include an identifying number such as a driver’s license or partial social security number.
  • Applicants should include all their identifying numbers, and should provide a phone number and email address to allow the Elections Administrator to get in contact in order to fix any problems with the application.

The phone numbers for the Elections Administrators are:

  • Potter County – 806-379-2299
  • Randall County – 806-468-5510

