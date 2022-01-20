Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal drug charges after selling to confidential informant

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man faces federal charges after selling drugs to a confidential informant.

According to court documents, on May 13, law enforcement provided an Amarillo police informant confidential information to purchase methamphetamine from Casey Swint.

The Amarillo police informant was told to contact Swint and arrange to purchase $1,400 worth of methamphetamine.

The informant went to Swint’s home and contacted him, purchasing a bag containing methamphetamine.

Law enforcement confirmed after the exchange that the substance was methamphetamine.

Casey Swint was arrested for Distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $11,000.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

