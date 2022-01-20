Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 20 shows 982 new cases, 25.34% hospitalization

amarillo level red
amarillo level red
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for January 20 shows 982 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 25.34% and there are 10,233 active cases.

Today’s report shows 144 new recoveries and one additional death.

There are 46 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The winter weather in the area has caused some schools to delay opening for Thursday.
School closings and delays for Thursday
Forgery Suspect
Amarillo police identify forgery suspect
Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found murdered and her 4-year-old daughter is in critical condition.
Mom killed, 4-year-old daughter bludgeoned and left for dead
Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide
A Texas teen has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend who was killed while walking...
Texas teen charged with murder of teen girl killed while walking her dog

Latest News

Members of Woman Voters have begun distributing 10,000 copies of its nonpartisan Voters Guide...
League of Woman Voters hosting voter registration this weekend
Officials said today River Road High School will be closed Friday due to COVID-19 quarantines...
River Road High School closing until Monday due to COVID cases
Andrew Marcos Rodriguez
Randall County officials search for suspect in aggravated kidnapping
The 10 Canyon High School band students selected as all-state.
29 Canyon ISD high school students selected for all-state band and choir