Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 20 shows 982 new cases, 25.34% hospitalization

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for January 20 shows 982 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 25.34% and there are 10,233 active cases.

Today’s report shows 144 new recoveries and one additional death.

There are 46 pending cases with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

