West Texas A&M University students honor Martin Luther King Jr. with speech presentations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University students honored Martin Luther Jr. with speech presentation today.

‘Celebrating His Dream’ took place today at WT where students had the opportunity to display their appreciation through reciting King’s speeches.

Classes resumed today after the University was closed on Monday, January 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Student leaders from various organizations such as the Black Student Union, Diversity Ambassadors, F1RSTGEN, and McNair Scholars read excerpts from King’s speeches.

Students spent time preparing and studying King’s legacy for this event.

Allan Baltzar from the F1RSTGEN organization says that it is important to learn about the history of our nation.

“I think it’s important to remember not only how far we have come but how much further we can continue to go together,” says Baltzar.

Baltzar studied how Dr. King delivered his speeches and tried to incorporate those elements into his own reenactment.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. emphasizes specific words to bring out his message and I tried to focus on that,” says Baltzar.

Angela Allen, the Chief officer for the Diversity and Inclusion office says, “All of the things that he fought for and that he did his non-violent marches for is still very relevant today.”

Allen is proud to have guided and encouraged students through the process of developing the delivery of their speeches.

“I am so proud because when I see them get involved, ask questions, want to do more, and learn more, I think that’s the most gratifying thing as an educator,” says Allen.

In years past the University has shared King’s famous “I have a Dream” speech, but this year students highlighted other speeches King has made.

Allen told the students to do their own research on Dr. King’s speeches to narrow down which one they wanted to share.

“I told them to go out there and look at the speech and then find out why he gave the speech, and that’s what made them pick, some of the causes that they didn’t know that he fought for, to have them research why he did the speech gave them a little bit more meaning and I think that is what really got them excited,” says Allen.

Aurora Garcia-Comer, the president for the Black Student Union says that it is very important to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“Although it is great to know his ‘I have a Dream’ speech’, it’s his most well-known speech for a reason, he should be known for all the other speeches that he did because he fought for more than just racial injustices; he fought for social injustices, against poverty, against the economy, so many things that affects different groups in America,” says Aurora Garcia-Comer.

Allen wants to thank each of the students from the various organizations for sharing King’s powerful messages.

Participating students include Sir’Garen Grayson, junior public relations-advertising major from Amarillo, representing the Black Student Union; Tyrone Leggett, junior health sciences major from Bloomfield, Conn., representing the Black Student Union; Deanndra Murry, a December communication graduate from Houston, representing Diversity Ambassadors; Allan Baltazar, a senior criminal justice major from Houston, representing F1RSTGEN and Hispanic Students Association; Ashley Oakes, a senior marketing major from Amarillo, representing McNair Scholars; Tearanee’ Lockhart, junior broadcast journalism major from Amarillo, representing the Black Student Union; and Aurora Garcia-Comer, senior biology major from Borger, representing the Black Student Union.

Click here to watch all of the MLK speeches.

