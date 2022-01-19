February brings Saturday hours to Texas Panhandle War Memorial

Viewers Choice Awards 2022
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will begin opening on Saturdays thanks to volunteer staff.

Saturday hours begin from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. in February.

Exhibits at the memorial include Medal of Honor, USS Arizona, USS Indianapolis and artifacts from WW1, WWII, Vietnam, Korea, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan.

The high-tech education center includes information on 11 wars the U.S. has been involved with, from the Revolutionary War to the war in Afghanistan.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial is located at 4111 S. Georgia Street.

