Tuesday Tipoff: Amarillo High upsets Randall, Lady Sandies earn statement win, Canyon sweeps Borger and more
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday Tipoff in the Panhandle ended with upsets, overtime victories and statement wins. Amarillo High and Canyon swept on the boys and girls side. Check out the scores.
BOYS
District 3-5A: No. 5 Amarillo High 57, Randall 49
-Plainview 46, Tascosa 47
-Caprock 72, Palo Duro 90
District 4-4A: Borger 49, No. 17 Canyon 62
-Hereford 43, Pampa 45
-Perryton 69, Dumas 74
District 1-3A: Bushland 91, Highland Park 36
-Dalhart 27, Spearman 49
-Canadian 41, River Road 51
District 2-3A: Roosevelt 40, Childress 64
District 3-3A: Dimmitt 57, Friona 20
District 1-2A: Gruver 77, Sanford-Fritch 40
-Stratford 43, Sunray 33
District 2-2A: No. 2 Clarendon 70, Shamrock 24
-Panhandle 57, Wellington 60
District 3-1A: No. 12 Nazareth 62, No. 7 Wildorado 59 (3OT)
GIRLS
District 3-5A: No. 6 Amarillo High 68, Randall 40
-Plainview 79, Tascosa 81
-Caprock 64, Palo Duro 23
District 4-4A: Borger 27, No. 4 Canyon 81
-Pampa 51, Hereford 44
-Perryton 48, Dumas 69
District 1-3A: No. 1 Canadian 99, River Road 6
District 1-2A: No. 1 Gruver 69, Sanford-Fritch 23
District 2-2A: No. 13 Panhandle 63, No. 6 Wellington 53
District 3-1A: No. 2 Nazareth 48, Wildorado 23
