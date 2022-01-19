Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Tuesday Tipoff: Amarillo High upsets Randall, Lady Sandies earn statement win, Canyon sweeps Borger and more

By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tuesday Tipoff in the Panhandle ended with upsets, overtime victories and statement wins. Amarillo High and Canyon swept on the boys and girls side. Check out the scores.

BOYS

District 3-5A: No. 5 Amarillo High 57, Randall 49

-Plainview 46, Tascosa 47

-Caprock 72, Palo Duro 90

District 4-4A: Borger 49, No. 17 Canyon 62

-Hereford 43, Pampa 45

-Perryton 69, Dumas 74

District 1-3A: Bushland 91, Highland Park 36

-Dalhart 27, Spearman 49

-Canadian 41, River Road 51

District 2-3A: Roosevelt 40, Childress 64

District 3-3A: Dimmitt 57, Friona 20

District 1-2A: Gruver 77, Sanford-Fritch 40

-Stratford 43, Sunray 33

District 2-2A: No. 2 Clarendon 70, Shamrock 24

-Panhandle 57, Wellington 60

District 3-1A: No. 12 Nazareth 62, No. 7 Wildorado 59 (3OT)

GIRLS

District 3-5A: No. 6 Amarillo High 68, Randall 40

-Plainview 79, Tascosa 81

-Caprock 64, Palo Duro 23

District 4-4A: Borger 27, No. 4 Canyon 81

-Pampa 51, Hereford 44

-Perryton 48, Dumas 69

District 1-3A: No. 1 Canadian 99, River Road 6

District 1-2A: No. 1 Gruver 69, Sanford-Fritch 23

District 2-2A: No. 13 Panhandle 63, No. 6 Wellington 53

District 3-1A: No. 2 Nazareth 48, Wildorado 23

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

