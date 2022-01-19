Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Legal Aid and Northwest Texas hosting Amarillo education forum for community

A free community education forum features 18 speakers who will lead discussions on topics about...
A free community education forum features 18 speakers who will lead discussions on topics about housing and education, individual rights and community development. (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A free community education forum features 18 speakers who will lead discussions on topics about housing and education, individual rights and community development.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 22 at the AC West Campus Lecture Hall.

It will be live-streamed on Legal Aid’s Facebook page for those who can’t attend in-person.

Those who attend will gain insight into CPR’s work in furthering community development through its representation of community groups, community education efforts, and environmental justice work.

Attendees also will learn more about the wide range of civil legal services offered by Legal Aid, such as landlord-tenant issues, employment matters, and other civil law matters.

