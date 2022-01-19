Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Cooling Down and Perhaps a little snow

Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
A cold front pushing through the area Wednesday morning will pick up winds, and drop temperatures dramatically compared to what we saw Tuesday. In the early morning hours, deep cold air will push in with 20-30 mph wind gusts, which will thankfully settle down as the day goes on. However, the cold air in place will keep our daytime highs down in the 30s. Then tonight into Thursday morning, some weak snow showers could push through parts of the area, yielding an inch at best in the northwestern counties, with a dusting possible for everyone else, with chances getting smaller the further south and east you go.

