Amarillo Police Department launches podcast to engage, educate the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is launching their first podcast in an effort to engage with and educate the community on several topics around Amarillo.

Through this podcast, Sergeant Carla Burr and Corporal Jeb Hilton will talk about recruiting, crime, open cases, neighborhood watch, topics affecting Amarillo, host Q&As with the community and more.

“You live in Amarillo. If you need law enforcement help, your only choice is the Amarillo Police Department. You should get good service and you should know what services are being provided,” said Sgt. Burr. “This is our way to be able to explain to everybody out there, why we do the things we do, why we don’t or can’t do certain things.”

Episodes will feature a variety of guests, including APD officers.

Each episode will run between 30 to 45 minutes long and Sgt. Burr says this is a great way to engage with the community.

“We can really explain to the public...why this is done in law enforcement and so on and so forth. I think that’s going to make use be able to connect with our community better,” said Sgt. Burr.

One of APD’s goals is getting the community to know them better.

“Our goal is to be able to maybe get stuff where we can give away to citizens who are listening, for needs the community has or help out in that area too. So, we have all kinds of ideas to try and grow this and make it interactive with our community,” said Sgt. Burr.

The first episode will feature Chief Birkenfeld. He’ll discuss goals they hope to accomplish.

It will launch at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1. You’ll be able to access it on APD’s YouTube channel or Facebook page.

APD plans to release episodes every two weeks.

To suggest topics and ideas for the podcast, email Carla.Burr@amarillo.gov.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.