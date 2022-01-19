Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo Health officials reports 1,093 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

gigi amarillo level red
gigi amarillo level red
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Health Department is reporting 1,093 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card shows four new deaths and 159 recoveries.

The area hospitalization rate today is 24.14 percent.

The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stands at 9,396.

This is the City of Amarillo Department of Public Health COVID-19 Report Card for Wednesday, January 19, 2022. For...

Posted by City of Amarillo, Texas on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide
Forgery Suspect
Amarillo police identify forgery suspect
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
The mother of a teenager who was shot in Clovis over the weekend says she was shot by a man who...
Mother: Clovis teen was shot by man she knew
Thomas Michael Dixon (Jan. 2022)
Former Amarillo doctor to stay in prison after court affirms murder-for-hire conviction

Latest News

A free community education forum features 18 speakers who will lead discussions on topics about...
Legal Aid and Northwest Texas hosting Amarillo education forum for community
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial
February brings Saturday hours to Texas Panhandle War Memorial
Amarillo Police Department Podcast
Amarillo Police Department launches podcast to engage, educate the community
Safe Outdoor Dog Act
New Texas Senate Bill 5 ‘Safe Outdoor Dog Act’ becomes law today