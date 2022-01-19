Amarillo Health officials reports 1,093 new cases, 4 deaths in Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Health Department is reporting 1,093 new cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.

The report card shows four new deaths and 159 recoveries.

The area hospitalization rate today is 24.14 percent.

The total number of active cases in Potter and Randall counties currently stands at 9,396.

