Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo College staff see increased interest in students preferring to take online classes

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The welcome back signs are back up at Amarillo College as students navigate their way around campus.

As these students are out and about heading to class, some are staying to themselves, opting to learn online.

“Over time we will continue to increase the number of online sections,” said Bob Austin, vice president of enrollment management at Amarillo College.

At the start of COVID-19 in 2020, Amarillo College went to a full tech supported format teaching classes.

These classes are taught in a live lecture setting online with peers at a specific time each week.

For students going back to in-person classes today, more are preferring to take online classes.

“We’ve had reports from students who’ve said that they prefer to just be online for now, and that’s fine,” said Austin. “We have enough online sections available that we can accommodate those kinds of requests.”

Being in fully online courses allows students to work on their own schedule not meeting with teachers.

Austin says flexibility is the biggest reason for students to choose this option

“We’ve seen an increase over the last year and a half of not only the number online sections that we’re offering, but obviously we’ve seen an increase in students enrolled in online sections,” said Austin.

With Amarillo College offering 1800 class sections,1/3 of them now being available in an online format, the school released a statement celebrating their adaptability to meet the academic need of students.

The school is offering laptops to students who are interested in learning online and not having one.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local authorities located a deceased body on Carolina Beach Saturday morning
Clovis boy, Bovina woman dead after apparent murder-suicide
Thomas Michael Dixon (Jan. 2022)
Former Amarillo doctor to stay in prison after court affirms murder-for-hire conviction
Forgery Suspect
Amarillo police identify forgery suspect
Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
A federal judge has unsealed charges after a man was arrested for possession of around $1.4...
Man faces charges after $1.4 million of drugs found during traffic stop in Carson County

Latest News

West Texas A&M University students honor Martin Luther King Jr with speech presentations.
West Texas A&M University students honor Martin Luther King Jr. with speech presentations
An Amarillo group is helping those impacted by the wildfires in Colorado.
Amarillo disaster relief team in Colorado helping those impacted by wildfires
Sterman and Virgie Young have been married for 80 years. They have been separated since they...
Separated by COVID-19: Couple married 80 years reunited in hospital
The mother of a teenager who was shot in Clovis over the weekend says she was shot by a man who...
Mother: Clovis teen was shot by man she knew