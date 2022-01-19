Viewers Choice Awards 2022
AEDC approves 2 measures to bring new business to Amarillo

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board approved two measures today to bring a new business here.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board approved two measures today to bring a new business here. (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation board approved two measures today to bring a new business here.

They voted to pay up to $480,000 based on Horizon AG Products coming and hiring up to 40 people to make soil supplements.

It would move into the former Anderson Merchandisers building near I-27 and Southwest 34th Avenue.

AEDC will also help the company get tax abatements on the $22 million in improvements it plans for the building.

The Amarillo City Council will have to approve the deals.

