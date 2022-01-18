Wranglers host youth Stanley Cup Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Ice Ranch and Wranglers hosted the Stanley Cup Challenge, starting on Saturday Jan. 15.

The three-day tournament ended with the pee wee championship in the Civic Center.

The Oklahoma City Kraken battled the West Texas Oilers.

The Kraken’s win 6-4, taking the Stanley Cup Challenge trophey.

”We do an NHL theme of the Stanley Cup, so Stanley Cup replica trophies and replica jerseys. We really want to kind of make the dream for an 8, 9, 10 11 and 12-year-old kid boys or go feel like they’re playing in the big league, so that’s what we’ve done. It’s been very successful now for eight seasons,” said Austin Sutter, president of the Amarillo Wranglers.

