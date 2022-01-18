Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wranglers host youth Stanley Cup Challenge

Stanley Cup Challenge
Stanley Cup Challenge(KFDA)
By Larissa Liska and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Ice Ranch and Wranglers hosted the Stanley Cup Challenge, starting on Saturday Jan. 15.

The three-day tournament ended with the pee wee championship in the Civic Center.

The Oklahoma City Kraken battled the West Texas Oilers.

The Kraken’s win 6-4, taking the Stanley Cup Challenge trophey.

”We do an NHL theme of the Stanley Cup, so Stanley Cup replica trophies and replica jerseys. We really want to kind of make the dream for an 8, 9, 10 11 and 12-year-old kid boys or go feel like they’re playing in the big league, so that’s what we’ve done. It’s been very successful now for eight seasons,” said Austin Sutter, president of the Amarillo Wranglers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Michael Dixon (Jan. 2022)
Former Amarillo doctor to stay in prison after court affirms murder-for-hire conviction
Amarillo police report Adrian Richie has been located and is safe.
UPDATE: Missing juvenile has been located
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Expect more worrisome variants after omicron, scientists say
Police lights
Clovis 17-year-old hospitalized after drive-by shooting
Defendant Burhan Chowdhury, 72, is a cancer patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. His son...
Judge shames 72-year-old cancer patient for overgrown yard

Latest News

sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Craig Sperry
sports
SPORTS DRIVE: Roundtable Kale Steed and Childress quarterback Collin Bishop
Clovis High School kicks off first ever wrestling program
Clovis High School kicks off first ever wrestling program
Paetyn Walker hit four 3-pointers in first quarter against Randall.
Palo Duro and Lady Rebels win close games, Lady Sandies celebrate Williams’ 600th victory, Nazareth sweeps Happy