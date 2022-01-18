Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage

The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Another item on your grocery list is going to be more expensive.

Orange juice sales surged during the pandemic and now prices are headed higher too.

Citrus disease and unfavorable weather conditions have hurt orange crops over the past few years.

The United States Department of Agriculture expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.

That would be the smallest harvest the state has produced in nearly 60 years.

And it’s not just oranges seeing price increases.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food made at home was 6.5% more expensive than it was last year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

