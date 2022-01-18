One Last Warm Day

We’re tracking a nice, pleasant day for the area for our Tuesday, before things take a turn for the cold on Wednesday! For Tuesday, we’re likely to see a cloudy start to the day, however skies should be clearing throughout the mid-morning to early afternoon hours, making for mostly sunny skies, with light winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph. All of this together will allow us to warm up into the 60s for much of the area, with 70s possible in the south. Then tonight, a strong cold front pushes through, bringing bitter cold and cloudiness for Wednesday and the chance for light snow Thursday.

